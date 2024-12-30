﻿
Chonggu Town's unique charm difficult to resist

For those with an eye for art, check out the Chonggu Community Cultural Activity Center and then head over to Fumao Road to fill your belly with local delicacies beyond compare.
Wang Chunlan

The Maillard-inspired Chonggu Community Cultural Activity Center exudes a rich artistic atmosphere.

In the eastern part of Qingpu District, there is a small town that combines the hustle and bustle of urban life with a touch of tranquility, exuding a unique charm. Here, people can slow down and savor the poetic side of life.

For the natives of Chonggu Town, this place holds cherished memories and deep emotions. For those who work and start businesses here, it serves as a stage to fulfill dreams. For new residents, it offers a warm and welcoming home. Together, they witness the rapid development of Chonggu.

Fumao Road, known as the culinary paradise of Chonggu, features a variety of distinctive delicacies. It’s a place for people to satisfy their taste buds and treasure the little joys of life.

Each dish, every smile, and every sharing moment becomes a small moment of happiness, providing warmth and comfort amidst a busy day.

The Maillard-inspired building complex of the Chonggu Community Cultural Activity Center reveals a rich artistic atmosphere in light and shadow.

It is an excellent location for urban art photos, attracting many people who love art and pursue beauty to take pictures. It is not only a charming cultural venue, but also a vivid portrayal of the refined culture of Chonggu that nourishes people’s spiritual world.

After work, people step into the vibrant and energetic park. Here, they relax, get close to nature, and enjoy leisurely fitness with family.

Immersed in nature, people forget the pressures and worries of life, feeling the wonderful rhythm of life in this green space that helps them regain inner peace and tranquility.

Chonggu carries countless beautiful memories and nurtures unlimited hope and possibilities. Here, refined culture is integrated into every detail of life from food to art, as well as the beauty of nature and the smiles of people.

It is not just a physical space but a lifestyle, a pursuit and longing for a beautiful life. Welcome to Chonggu in Qingpu, where good food, leisure and opportunities await.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
