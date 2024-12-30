The romance of sipping a cup of tea by fireside

There is nothing more delightful than gathering around the stove to brew tea and enjoy the warmth on a cold winter day at Yinguangshanfang Teahouse.

The fire within the stove flickers with sparks. The tea bubbles and the aroma circulates within the cup.

The teahouse on Hemu Water Street features a small courtyard that locals consider a hidden paradise.

The path is paved with bluestone slabs, flanked by a row of green bamboos and a few shrubs. The teahouse’s courtyard and backyard are filled with lush greenery, with sunlight filtering through the dappled tree branches onto the stone slabs.

The essence of life envelops this small house, adding a touch of vitality and elegance. Here, as the fragrance of tea rises, one will savor not only the tea but also the poetry of life, making it an ideal place to gather around the stove and brew tea in winter.