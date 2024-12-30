﻿
Feature / District

The romance of sipping a cup of tea by fireside

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-12-31       0
Yinguangshanfang Teahouse is tucked away on Hemu Water Street and makes for a tranquil retreat when one needs some time to unwind and relax with a pot of tea within reach.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-12-31       0

There is nothing more delightful than gathering around the stove to brew tea and enjoy the warmth on a cold winter day at Yinguangshanfang Teahouse.

The fire within the stove flickers with sparks. The tea bubbles and the aroma circulates within the cup.

The teahouse on Hemu Water Street features a small courtyard that locals consider a hidden paradise.

The path is paved with bluestone slabs, flanked by a row of green bamboos and a few shrubs. The teahouse’s courtyard and backyard are filled with lush greenery, with sunlight filtering through the dappled tree branches onto the stone slabs.

The essence of life envelops this small house, adding a touch of vitality and elegance. Here, as the fragrance of tea rises, one will savor not only the tea but also the poetry of life, making it an ideal place to gather around the stove and brew tea in winter.

The romance of sipping a cup of tea by fireside
Jiang Xingqiu

At Yinguangshanfang Teahouse, guests can embrace winter warmth by experiencing the art of stove-brewed tea.

The practice of gathering around the stove to brew tea originates from the tea-drinking tradition in Yunnan Province.

Starting the fire, roasting the tea leaves, adding water, sipping tea... Paired with roasted sweet potatoes, corn, oranges and dates under the warm sun, friends gather to listen to the bubbling tea, watch the mist swirling and dissipating, and enjoy this “half-day leisure” of Chinese romance.

The tea’s fragrance lingers, curling and filling the air, and people feel the warmth from within, which is both the essence of life and the purity of time.

A sip of warm tea, a bite of roasted food, nibbling on various snacks, watching the flowers falling and water flowing outside the window, one will experience a moment of leisure as they sit idly in Yinguangshanfang Teahouse.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     