The romance of sipping a cup of tea by fireside
There is nothing more delightful than gathering around the stove to brew tea and enjoy the warmth on a cold winter day at Yinguangshanfang Teahouse.
The fire within the stove flickers with sparks. The tea bubbles and the aroma circulates within the cup.
The teahouse on Hemu Water Street features a small courtyard that locals consider a hidden paradise.
The path is paved with bluestone slabs, flanked by a row of green bamboos and a few shrubs. The teahouse’s courtyard and backyard are filled with lush greenery, with sunlight filtering through the dappled tree branches onto the stone slabs.
The essence of life envelops this small house, adding a touch of vitality and elegance. Here, as the fragrance of tea rises, one will savor not only the tea but also the poetry of life, making it an ideal place to gather around the stove and brew tea in winter.
The practice of gathering around the stove to brew tea originates from the tea-drinking tradition in Yunnan Province.
Starting the fire, roasting the tea leaves, adding water, sipping tea... Paired with roasted sweet potatoes, corn, oranges and dates under the warm sun, friends gather to listen to the bubbling tea, watch the mist swirling and dissipating, and enjoy this “half-day leisure” of Chinese romance.
The tea’s fragrance lingers, curling and filling the air, and people feel the warmth from within, which is both the essence of life and the purity of time.
A sip of warm tea, a bite of roasted food, nibbling on various snacks, watching the flowers falling and water flowing outside the window, one will experience a moment of leisure as they sit idly in Yinguangshanfang Teahouse.