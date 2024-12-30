Delivery service steps up to seasonal challenge

Year-end promotions at major e-commerce platforms are presenting challenges for the express delivery and logistics industry.

Express companies in Qingpu are striving for timeliness, service and supply chain management to keep up with the pace of promotions and enhance consumer experience with high-quality logistics services.

The Zhaoxiang branch of YTO Express has been equipped with a new conveyor belt that can save manpower and improve sorting efficiency.

“We need to deliver an average of 12,000 parcels per day, with more than 20 couriers working from 6am to 7pm to ensure customers receive their parcels on time. The volume has increased significantly in recent days, growing by about 30 percent compared to the same period last year,” said Xiang Bin, who is in charge of the Zhaoxiang branch.

At the company’s Shanghai central distribution center, express trucks loaded with parcels are constantly on the move.

“Currently, there are 130 incoming vehicles, about 40 more than usual. We have 18 unloading ports at the entry and 25 at the exit, and we have allocated enough personnel to operate based on the arrival of vehicles to ensure immediate unloading and prevent parcel backlogs,” said Cheng Lintong, the center’s operations supervisor.

As the shopping festival has evolved into a shopping season, e-commerce platforms have extended their promotion periods. To cope with this sustained peak in business, YTO Express has taken steps to keep pace.

Two sets of automated sorting equipment have been put into operation at the central distribution center, and three city distribution centers have been established. Automated sorting equipment has also been introduced at around 40 branches across the city to improve efficiency.

“From the management cockpit of YTO, we can monitor the operation of every branch where the new automated sorting equipment has been employed in real-time and adjust in a timely manner based on per capita efficiency. The business volume during this year’s ‘Double 12’ period increased by 30 percent compared to previous years, doubling that in regular days,” said Cheng.