Dechi Ruike starts building new-energy project

Shanghai Dechi Ruike Automobile Development Co has begun constructing an R&D, manufacturing and supply chain base for new-energy commercial vehicles and parts in the Qingpu Comprehensive Free Trade Zone.

The project, spanning 164 mu (10.93 hectares), aims to establish a comprehensive industrial base. It will integrate the design, manufacturing, and supply chain of new-energy commercial vehicles and parts, alongside domestic and international sales and comprehensive services.

Upon completion, it plans annual sales of 2,300 complete vehicles, modified vehicles, and chassis, as well as 5 million parts and components.

“We aim to build a first-class comprehensive R&D, production and supply chain base for new-energy commercial vehicles and parts,” said Xie Hai, the company’s board chairman.

The project’s global strategic clients include world-renowned companies such as Volvo, Caterpillar and BP, covering heavy trucks, light trucks, commercial buses, special vehicles, construction machinery, and other fields.

High-value products, such as intelligent hydraulic systems, high-speed oil-free vortex air power assemblies and intelligent thermal management systems, will also be developed at the base to satisfy the needs of international commercial vehicle mainframe manufacturers, large domestic and foreign distributors, logistics fleets and repair terminals.

“Our goal is to lead the construction of intelligent manufacturing and digital factories, connect domestic and international market sales and development, and contribute to the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative,” said Jiang Ping, deputy general manager of Dechi Ruike.

The project will adopt a fully digital intelligent manufacturing system for commercial vehicle parts and an industrial intensive production model to enhance the response speed and production efficiency of the supply chain. It is expected to achieve an annual output value of 3.2 billion yuan (US$439 million), and 5 billion yuan after full production.

By integrating commercial vehicle manufacturing and distribution resources, the project will serve the global market, covering regions such as Europe, ASEAN, the Middle East, North Africa and South America.