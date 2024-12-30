Collaboration leads to advances in agriculture

A PROJECT integrating agricultural technology innovation, demonstration and promotion, as well as talent training is playing an increasingly prominent role in rural revitalization in Qingpu.

Named the Qingpu Selenium-rich Rice Technology Courtyard, the project focuses on trial planting and the research and development of rice varieties. Through a collaborative mechanism involving universities, government, companies and farmers, it has achieved “zero distance between experts and farmers, research and production, and education and employment” as it promotes rural revitalization.

“Experts from universities came to our fields to empower our cooperative with advanced selenium-enriched rice technology. This has helped us transition from selling plain rice to marketing nutritious, branded rice,” said Sun Jingjing, director of the Jincui farm in Zhongxin Village, Chonggu Town. “Under the guidance of experts, we will develop more new selenium-enriched rice products next year to allow more customers to taste the healthy selenium-enriched rice.”

At the technology courtyard, universities and research institutions have set up a fine rice R&D center. Here, agriculture graduate students focus on practical issues in cultivating selenium-enriched rice, collaborating with agricultural personnel to advance research and improve production technology.