Hi-tech park boosts global expansion via CIIE impact

The Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park in Zhaoxiang Town of Qingpu, a key stop on the Yangtze River Delta Digital Line, has been instrumental in helping tech enterprises access global markets by leveraging the China International Import Expo platform.

During the recent CIIE, the Shanghai Technology Innovation Center and PwC China officially launched the “Tech Enterprises Going Global Co-Creation Services” cooperation plan. The customized cooperation plan will develop a series of co-creation projects that involve professional information, thematic training, cross-border activities and services.

“We are honored to be selected as one of the first cooperation bases for the plan. The incubator will seize new opportunities, cultivate fresh momentum, and build a more dynamic and open science and technology innovation ecosystem, working together to help tech enterprises expand globally,” said Wang Zhonghao, general manager of the Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park Incubator.

Occupying nearly 9,000 square meters in the park, the Yangtze River Delta Science and Innovation Center, as the core of the incubator, caters to the practical needs of enterprises aiming to expand globally. It focuses on strategic positioning, product competitiveness, resource exchange, and investment and financing, while offering a comprehensive range of services, including expert guidance, market analysis, talent recruitment, and financial support.

Participants at this year’s CIIE were drawn to the Sirio E-Cube Bionic Enhancement Technology Simulator.

Sirio Pharma, a leading integrated contract manufacturer based in the park for the dietary supplement industry, returned to the CIIE for the third year with over 40 cutting-edge nutritional health food products, showing its latest achievements in scientific research innovation, global intelligent manufacturing and sustainability practices.

“Our E-Cube Bionic Enhancement Technology primarily addresses the challenge of nutrient absorption in the human body. It simulates the intestinal environment and draws on the digestive and absorption mechanisms of a healthy gut to explore the absorption characteristics of nutrients, enhancing the body’s ability to absorb them,” a booth personnel explained.