Spreading Yunnan coffee flavor through word of mouth

Stepping into The Amphibians Coffee Lab, Joern Melzer, a German traveler, felt an immediate sense of belonging.

Greeted by the cafe owner’s fluent English, he eagerly inquired, “Could you suggest a coffee for me today?”

The recommendation was the unique “One Coffee Tree” blend, a type of Yunnan coffee that Melzer had never tried before.

The cafe’s owner, Fan Mengmeng, is a student in Germany before relocating to Qingpu’s Zhaoxiang.

“Zhaoxiang is where culture and environment coexist together. I opened this cafe because it fits my idea of a friendly and cozy cafe, and I hope that everyone can find time to relax here,” Fan said.

For her, this location not only serves as a cafe, but also as a forum for in-depth discussions with coffee lovers.

“What do you think of the coffee?” Fan asked.

“It is amazing! I had never tried Yunnan coffee before,” Melzer said.

Attracted by the rich aroma of Yunnan coffee, Melzer joined Fan’s Yunnan coffee salon class with his New Zealand friend.

From the history of Yunnan coffee to her personal experiences, the devotee recounted various anecdotes. She shared stories of her four years of entrepreneurship with friends in China and beyond. During this time, she traveled to the coffee-producing regions of Yunnan Province in southwest China, conducted fieldwork, and completed her book, “Yunnan Coffee.”

“We learned a lot about Yunnan coffee and sampled some great coffee here today. We discovered that Dehong is not only a sister city to Qingpu, where we reside and enjoy, but also a region renowned for producing high-quality coffee beans.

“We also wish to travel to Yunnan to witness the production of this remarkable Chinese coffee,” said Melzer.