Hydrogen-rich irrigation standards released for rice

China’s first hydrogen-rich rice planting technical specifications were launched this month in Qingpu, marking a solid step for the district in promoting hydrogen-rich irrigation technology.

The release of standards and the application of this innovative technology has contributed to significant yield increases and quality improvement in rice cultivation in the suburban district.

In recent years, hydrogen agriculture has emerged as a way to increase crop yields, improve the quality of agricultural products and reduce environmental pollution.

At the Shanghai Xulian Agricultural Products Cooperative, the first cooperative in China to plant hydrogen-rich rice on a large scale, there are now 11.6 hectares of rice fields irrigated with hydrogen-rich water. That compared to just 2 hectares back in 2021, when the cooperative began trials on using hydrogen-rich water to irrigate rice.

Despite extreme high temperatures and typhoons, the “Huruan 1212” rice variety achieved an average yield 10 percent higher than conventional rice this year.

In the rice comparative test field, Xu Yeqing, director of the cooperative, told reporters that rice irrigated with hydrogen-rich water does have larger panicles, thicker straw and stronger lodging resistance.

“The establishment of the group standard for hydrogen-rich rice benefits farmers by enabling standardized cultivation and promotes high-quality development in modern agriculture,” said Cheng Xu, R&D director of Air Liquide China, which in 2019 teamed up with the hydrogen biology team of Nanjing Agricultural University to establish an agricultural project cooperation base in Qingpu.

Zhang Yanfeng, dean of the Shanghai Yangtze River Delta Hydrogen Energy Technology Research Institute, has studied the development of the hydrogen energy industry and policies for a long time.

A leader of the team who initiated the standard, she has devoted a considerable amount of effort to the development and promotion of hydrogen agriculture in Qingpu.

“Practice is the only way to find out whether something works,” she said.

After over four years of practice, demonstration bases have been set up in Qingpu for hydrogen-rich rice, strawberries and blueberries.

It has been proved that hydrogen-rich water irrigation can increase the yield and quality of agricultural products, which has substantially increased the income of farmers who are now selling “brands” rather than crops, according to Huai Xiangjun, deputy director of the Qingpu District Committee of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.