Gather around the stove to brew tea in Jiading

This winter, nothing brings more peace and warmth to the heart than gathering around a stove to brew tea. In Jiading, several teahouses and serene spots offer the perfect setting for this cozy ritual.

Chuqidi Nestled in Anting Old Street, Chuqidi lives up to its name as a relaxed and cozy spot where you can unwind. The venue offers tea, wine, food and music. The first floor features a bar and a large screen, making it ideal for hosting small parties. Upstairs, there’s a terrace equipped with tents, rattan chairs and lush greenery. In your free time, gather family and friends around the fire, brew a pot of tea, and roast some sweet potatoes, longans or oranges. As the fragrance gently fills the air, enjoy the scenic views of the old street, chat about life, and capture memories. During the day, bask in the sunlight, and as night falls, light up the camping lamps to elevate the ambiance. Address: 716 Anting Street Opening hours: 10:30am-10pm Tel: 15900474399

Yue’erju The aroma of tea knows no bounds, even in the quietest corners. Tucked away on Xinyuan Road in Anting Town, Yue’erju, an elegant and tranquil teahouse, offers a serene retreat amidst the bustling city. The interior features rustic decor with wooden tables and chairs, walls adorned with teapots and ceramic jars, as well as a peaceful atmosphere perfect for tea appreciation. At the heart of it all is a round table and a charcoal stove. Tea is brewed with meticulous care, starting with the addition of tea leaves, followed by pear slices and dried tangerine peel, allowing the flavors to meld slowly. The resulting infusion is richly aromatic, with a delicate hint of sweetness. On a lazy winter afternoon, immerse yourself in the charm of traditional tea culture. Address: No. 15, 66 Xinyuan Rd Opening hours: 10am-10pm Tel: 13044117152

Xiangyue Huating Resort Surrounded by lush green lawns, sipping warm tea while sharing life’s moments with friends, you can momentarily escape the noise of the city and enjoy a rare moment of tranquility. Xiangyue Huating Resort is designed around four core themes: agriculture, wellness, tourism and living. It offers a variety of experiences, including a theme park, agricultural education programs, a resort hotel and a wellness farm. This innovative rural resort provides an all-in-one destination catering to all age groups, families, and seasons, delivering a comprehensive and immersive getaway experience. Address: 518 Shuangzhu Highway Opening hours: 9am-5pm Tel: 19921580863 (booking at least one day in advance)

Heqingyuan Teahouse The Heqingyuan Teahouse nestles in Maoqiao Village, a key village for rural tourism. The courtyard design is surrounded by lush vegetation, far from the hustle and bustle of the city. This rural teahouse, built with the concept of “people amidst plants and trees,” features an exquisite layout, with landscaping that exudes a wild charm and is rich in cultural flavor. Address: No.120 Maoqiao Village Opening hours: 9am-9pm Tel: 13817686934 (booking at least one day in advance)