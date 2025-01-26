﻿
Feature / District

Unraveling the art and essence of yaoban cloth

﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-01-28       0
On Anting Old Street a yaoban cloth (blue calico) center offers a serene spot to relax and recharge after work and witness the fascinating transformation of plain white fabric.
﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  09:00 UTC+8, 2025-01-28       0

Winter has arrived, and chilly winds are howling outside. Yet, in Jiading, there are cozy corners filled with warmth, where delicious food, stunning scenery, and interesting experiences dissolve the fatigue of a long day.

“Savoring flavors” isn’t just about discovering the taste of food — it’s about savoring the essence of life and the charm of art.

On Anting Old Street, there is a Yaoban Cloth craft experience center, offering a serene spot to relax and recharge after work. The yao (medicinal) aspect of yaoban cloth refers to its key auxiliary ingredient — the leaves of Isatis root, a traditional Chinese medicinal herb. The ban (patterns) refer to the designs created during the dyeing process, giving the fabric its name.

Unraveling the art and essence of <i>yaoban</i> cloth
Lu Lianghui

The yaoban cloth, adorned with patterns of figures, flowers and birds, was used for bedspreads and curtains.

Here, you can witness the fascinating transformation of plain white fabric into exquisite handcrafted pieces, while immersing yourself in the unique charm of intangible cultural heritage.

On entering the center, the spacious and bright workshop immediately catches your eye, with an array of specialized tools and materials for creating blue calico on full display.

Hu Sufen is a recognized inheritor of Anting’s blue calico heritage. Hu holds dual master’s degrees from Tongji University and the University of Mannheim in Germany. In 2019, she made a decision to dedicate herself to preserving and promoting the art of blue calico dyeing, studying under Wang Yuanchang, a municipal-level representative inheritor of this traditional craft in Shanghai.

Hu shares the history and cultural significance of blue calico and shows its production process, including mixing dye paste, carving stencils, applying paste, and dyeing. Additionally, the center features an exhibition area showcasing exquisite creations. From fashionable garments to rustic home goods, each piece demonstrates remarkable craftsmanship.

Blue calico is said to originate from Anting Town in Jiading District. It was invented by the Gui family during the Jiatai period of the Song Dynasty in the early 13th century. Fabric is treated with a medicinal paste, dyed, dried, and then the paste is removed, resulting in blue-and-white patterns. These fabrics, adorned with figures, flowers and birds, were used for bedspreads and curtains.

The Gui family inadvertently discovered the process when juice from Indigofera plants stained white fabric, creating the earliest patterns of blue calico.

Over time, however, a new formula of resist paste using soybean flour and lime has been deployed. Along with other improvements in technique, cloth production has been increased and the craft becomes more accessible to common farmers.

In 2009, yaoban cloth was included in the second batch of Shanghai’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

If you go:

Address: 2/F, 606 Anting Street

Opening Hours: 10am-11am, 1pm-4pm, Tuesday to Sunday

Reservation number: +86 13916925949

(Note: A minimum of five people is required to book the yaoban cloth craft experience.)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     