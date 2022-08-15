China is on the move, and it has a unique story to tell the world

A documentary series will be translated into 20 or so languages and introduced to international audiences on Discovery's television channels and online platforms worldwide.

A panoramic and multi-dimensional view of China will be offered to the world in the second season of the documentary series "China on the Move."

A co-production of the Shanghai Media Group and Discovery, the five-episode series will start airing on Dragon TV on Tuesday evening.

It will be translated into 20 or so languages and introduced to international audiences on Discovery's television channels and online platforms worldwide.



The five episodes center on China's political system, economy, scientific and ecological innovation, ecology and the improvement of people's livelihoods.

They discuss topics like how the Chinese system works and whether China can bring new vitality to the world economy.

Audiences will also learn the country's solution to varied problems using China's distinctive way of thought.

The series' anchor, British documentary filmmaker Arthur Jones, who has worked and lived in China for more than 20 years, has traveled around the country to record vivid human stories and interview people from all walks of lives such as government officials, foreign scholars and entrepreneurs.

Chen Yuren, vice president of SMG noted that they will continue to cooperate with Discovery to tell more Chinese stories to the world.