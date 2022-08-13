Yueju Opera 'The Butterfly Lovers' on song at Wanping Theater

Shanghai Yueju Opera Company's "The Butterfly Lovers" started its run as a resident show at Wanping Theater on Saturday.

Following "A Dream of Red Mansions," another classic play of the Shanghai Yueju Opera Company, "The Butterfly Lovers," started its run as a resident show at Wanping Theater on Saturday.

The first round of 10 performances will be staged by different generations of Yueju Opera performers. Young performers will have many opportunities to showcase their vocals and acting skills.

Shanghai Yueju Opera Company and Wanping Theater will also present two charitable performances with low ticket prices targeting medical workers and volunteers.

"The Butterfly Lovers" tells the tragic love tale of a young, poor scholar, Liang Shanbo, and Zhu Yingtai, the daughter of a wealthy family. They bravely pursue love and become butterflies to live together after their death. It is often regarded as China's "Romeo and Juliet."

In 1953, a Yueju Opera film based on the Chinese legend was produced by Shanghai Film Studio. It was the country's first color movie of traditional Chinese Opera.

The film was a great success when it was released in 1954. More than 1,000 screenings were offered in the city, attracting 1.55 million viewers. It was also distributed to 14 countries and regions.

Officials from Shanghai Yueju Opera Company said that generations of people have been amazed by the charms of traditional Chinese opera and taken up careers of Yueju Opera under the influences of the play.

The resident shows will also have online broadcasts and workshops to make the art form more accessible to young people in the country.