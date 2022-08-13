Feature / Entertainment

Yueju Opera 'The Butterfly Lovers' on song at Wanping Theater

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:40 UTC+8, 2022-08-14       0
Shanghai Yueju Opera Company's "The Butterfly Lovers" started its run as a resident show at Wanping Theater on Saturday.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:40 UTC+8, 2022-08-14       0
Yueju Opera 'The Butterfly Lovers' on song at Wanping Theater

The Butterfly Lovers is a tragic love story.

Following "A Dream of Red Mansions," another classic play of the Shanghai Yueju Opera Company, "The Butterfly Lovers," started its run as a resident show at Wanping Theater on Saturday.

The first round of 10 performances will be staged by different generations of Yueju Opera performers. Young performers will have many opportunities to showcase their vocals and acting skills.

Shanghai Yueju Opera Company and Wanping Theater will also present two charitable performances with low ticket prices targeting medical workers and volunteers.

"The Butterfly Lovers" tells the tragic love tale of a young, poor scholar, Liang Shanbo, and Zhu Yingtai, the daughter of a wealthy family. They bravely pursue love and become butterflies to live together after their death. It is often regarded as China's "Romeo and Juliet."

In 1953, a Yueju Opera film based on the Chinese legend was produced by Shanghai Film Studio. It was the country's first color movie of traditional Chinese Opera.

The film was a great success when it was released in 1954. More than 1,000 screenings were offered in the city, attracting 1.55 million viewers. It was also distributed to 14 countries and regions.

Officials from Shanghai Yueju Opera Company said that generations of people have been amazed by the charms of traditional Chinese opera and taken up careers of Yueju Opera under the influences of the play.

The resident shows will also have online broadcasts and workshops to make the art form more accessible to young people in the country.

2 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The Butterfly Lovers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     