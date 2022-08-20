Explore city's new scientific achievements in "Touch Future"

The city's scientific and medical achievements are featured in the latest season of the "Touch Future" TV program.

The city's scientific and medical achievements, including the isolation of novel coronavirus strains and new treatments for neurological diseases, are featured in the latest season of the "Touch Future" TV program which marks the 2022 Shanghai Science Festival.

The weekly interview program aired on the local News Channel and Knews on Saturday when the festival kicked off.

Interviewers visit 13 renowned local scientists and medical experts, and record how they strive and innovate in varied fields for excellence.

Among the scientists are virologist and microbiologist Wen Yumei, ecologist Lu Jianjian, neurosurgeon Mao Ying and chemist Tang Yong.

They will share with the profound influences brought about by technological progress and their own stories behind the research process.

Real lives of the scientists will be shown to bring ordinary people closer to science.

Xia Qiang, director of Renji Hospital, and his team have recently performed a liver transplant on a 58-day-old infant. The surgery was very complicated but it turned out to be a great success.

Tongji University Professor Jiang Changjun, who is also an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, will introduce new technologies that can ensure safety in electronic payment for China's large number of digital transactions.

Scientists will also recall how a strong curiosity and thirst for knowledge have encouraged them to move on in spite of all kinds of challenges.

Producers of the program noted that they hope to present the charm of science in a vivid way, and spread scientists' never-yielding spirit to the younger generation.