Feature / Entertainment

Explore city's new scientific achievements in "Touch Future"

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:54 UTC+8, 2022-08-20       0
The city's scientific and medical achievements are featured in the latest season of the "Touch Future" TV program.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:54 UTC+8, 2022-08-20       0
Explore city's new scientific achievements in "Touch Future"

The program interviews 13 renowned local scientists and medical experts and records how they strive for excellence in varied fields.

The city's scientific and medical achievements, including the isolation of novel coronavirus strains and new treatments for neurological diseases, are featured in the latest season of the "Touch Future" TV program which marks the 2022 Shanghai Science Festival.

The weekly interview program aired on the local News Channel and Knews on Saturday when the festival kicked off.

Interviewers visit 13 renowned local scientists and medical experts, and record how they strive and innovate in varied fields for excellence.

Among the scientists are virologist and microbiologist Wen Yumei, ecologist Lu Jianjian, neurosurgeon Mao Ying and chemist Tang Yong.

They will share with the profound influences brought about by technological progress and their own stories behind the research process.

Real lives of the scientists will be shown to bring ordinary people closer to science.

Xia Qiang, director of Renji Hospital, and his team have recently performed a liver transplant on a 58-day-old infant. The surgery was very complicated but it turned out to be a great success.

Tongji University Professor Jiang Changjun, who is also an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, will introduce new technologies that can ensure safety in electronic payment for China's large number of digital transactions.

Scientists will also recall how a strong curiosity and thirst for knowledge have encouraged them to move on in spite of all kinds of challenges.

Producers of the program noted that they hope to present the charm of science in a vivid way, and spread scientists' never-yielding spirit to the younger generation.

Explore city's new scientific achievements in "Touch Future"

Ecologist Lu Jianjian is interviewed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     