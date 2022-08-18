Lang Lang surprises his wife at her debut Shanghai performance

Pianist Gina Alice Redlinger presented her debut Shanghai recital, during which her Chinese pianist husband Lang Lang "showed up" and the couple played a long-distance duet.

Wearing a tailored traditional Chinese qipao, Gina Alice Redlinger presented her debut Shanghai recital at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on August 14.

Turning 28 next week, the young German pianist has been better known as the wife of famed Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

She has a South Korean mother and a German music producer father, who has worked with Lang which led to the couple meeting.

Lang is currently touring Europe, but "showed up" at his wife's recital at the closing session as a surprise – he recorded a video and the couple played a long-distance duet for the audience.



Ye Chenliang

The pieces for Redlinger's recital were chosen from her first personal album "Wonderworld," ranging from classical to modern, both Western and Chinese.

Hours before the concert, Redlinger talked to local media. As a young pianist, she aims to become a more comprehensive musician and create more original compositions in the future.

As a new mother, Redlinger hopes to cultivate her son's interest in music and respect his choice in the future rather than pushing him into practicing.

As for herself, music has been an important companion, helping her to find a balance between different roles in life.