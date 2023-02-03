Desert is woman's opponent in wilderness survival film

Chinese adventure film "Where Nothing Grows," a unique production for Chinese cinema about wilderness survival, is slated for national release on March 3.

Chinese adventure film "Where Nothing Grows," a unique production for Chinese cinema about wilderness survival, is slated for national release on March 3.

Starring Ren Suxi and Li Chen, the film is centered on a woman's struggle to escape the vast Gobi Desert after a sandstorm.

To find people to save her wounded brother's life, the woman has to embark on the journey alone with little food or water.

Most of the film's scenes were shot in Dunhuang of Gansu Province in northwest China.

Director Zuo Zhiguo said that it would be a very special film for audiences.

"There seem to be no opponents in the film," he said. "However, the desert is the opponent for the heroine to break her limits. It is a film about a woman's fight, and her communication with nature."

Actress Ren has amazed audiences with her acting in many films, such as "A Cool Fish," "Mr. Donkey" and "My People, My Country." It is her first role in an wildness adventure movie.