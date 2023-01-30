﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Chinese sci-fi blockbuster 'The Wandering Earth II' breaks into Top 10 at North American weekend box office

Xinhua
  10:14 UTC+8, 2023-01-30       0
China's homemade sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II" broke into the Top 10 at the North American box office this weekend.
Xinhua
  10:14 UTC+8, 2023-01-30       0

Despite a limited theatrical release in the United States and Canada, China's homemade sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II" broke into the Top 10 at the North American box office this weekend, according to studio figures released by measurement firm Comscore on Sunday.

The much-anticipated prequel to China's sci-fi epic, "The Wandering Earth," is being released by Well Go USA in Mandarin with English and Chinese subtitles in some major cities across the United States and Canada.

Comscore senior movie analyst Paul Dergarabedian pointed out in an e-mail to Xinhua that the film "had a terrific weekend rounding out the Top 10 with US$1.355 million in just 170 locations."

"The Wandering Earth II" has earned US$2.71 million in North America since it was released on January 22, the Chinese Lunar New Year's Day.

Dergarabedian added that the film "had another strong showing" with US$144.325 million for the weekend at global box office for a worldwide cume to date of US$465.95 million "riding a wave of Lunar New Year momentum."

"The Wandering Earth," released in 2019, is the fifth highest-grossing non-English film in the world of all time, earning nearly US$700 million worldwide, including nearly US$6 million in North America.

Directed by Guo Fan and starring Andy Lau, Wu Jing and Li Xuejian, "The Wandering Earth II" tells the story of mankind building enormous engines to propel Earth to a new solar system as the sun is rapidly burning out.

This week, James Cameron's science fiction film "Avatar: The Way of Water" remained victorious at the North American box office for the seventh consecutive weekend with an estimated three-day cume of US$15.7 million.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     