'Scissor Seven' returns with a new season on January 18

The fourth season of the popular Shanghai-made animation series "Scissor Seven" will air on Bilibili on January 18.

Since its debut on Netflix in 2020, the Shanghai-made animated series, "Scissor Seven," has won a lot of praise for its captivating plot, amusing characters, and rich Chinese influences.

The fourth season of the animated series will start airing on Bilibili on January 18. It will also be televised globally on Netflix later this year.

The series, which is directed by He Xiaofeng, centers on Wu Liuqi, an assassin with amnesia, and his quest to discover the truth about his real self.

In the new season, he will battle against his own destiny and seven other ruthless assassins.

The total views for the previous three seasons exceeded 15 billion. It has also built up a sizable fan base of roughly 20 million people.

The uplifting and humorous series features tales of "small potatoes" and touches viewers with its depiction of the warmth and compassion of people in the face of adversity.

The transformation of Wu Liuqi from an assassin to a hero is inspiring and can resonate with a global audience, according to producer Zou Shasha of AHA Entertainment.