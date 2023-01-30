DrumTower West Theater brings their unique form of theater to Shanghai audiences

DrumTower West Theater brings a series of avant-garde stage plays to Shanghai audiences. The troupe is working alongside Theater Young's Green Box, planning a full year of shows.

Theater Young is giving stage to avant-garde and experimental drama, presenting DrumTower West Theater performances to Shanghai audiences, on a long-term run this year.

As one of the country's leading independent drama troupes, Beijing-based DrumTower West Theater specializes in modern and alternative productions. Some of their signature work, including "The Pillowman," has helped them to build a reputation among domestic theatergoers.

Under their latest cooperation with Theater Young, which is located in Yangpu District, DrumTower West Theater is bringing a handful of their popular plays to Theater Young's 168-seat Green Box starting from March.

Ti Gong

The four plays "Listen To Your Inner Ape," "Le Trio en mi bémol," "A Broken Suspense," and "Her Last Six Eggs" have been announced as the first batch of programs for the Green Box. Nearly 100 performances of the four plays have been scheduled through the rest of the year.

"Listen To Your Inner Ape" will raise its curtain for a year-long showcase, with its first performance scheduled on March 30.

The monodrama is based on Franz Kafka's 1917 fiction "A Report to an Academy," featuring actor Li Tengfei.

In the story, an ape named Red Peter, who has learned to behave like a human, presents to an academy the story of how he effected his transformation, and raises questions about humanity and freedom.

Ti Gong

Young director He Yufan's "Le Trio en mi bémol" is adapted from French director Éric Rohmer's theatrical comedy of the same name. In the play, Paul and Adèle were once lovers, but separated. The key of Mozart's E-flat might also be the key to their ambiguous relationship.

"A Broken Suspense" is written and directed by actor Wang Zichuan. In the story, four actors put on a strike, forcing the director to change the script and complete the performance with the help of a volunteer.

The play premiered in 2012, and the latest version to be performed in Shanghai will star actor Jin Guangfa.

Ti Gong

"Her Last Six Eggs" centers on women's fertility anxiety. It's inspired by the country's first case of a single woman freezing her eggs. The 35-year-old protagonist endures a series of trouble before reconciling with herself.

Tickets for the first round of 12 performances will be put on sale on Thursday. More performance schedules will be announced later.

Apart from the performances, Theater Young and DrumTower West Theater will join hands to organize performance-themed lectures and cultural salons for Shanghai audiences this year. The two parties also plan to produce more new drama works together in the future.

Ti Gong

Performance info

Listen To Your Inner Ape

Dates: March 30-April 2, 2pm/7:30pm

Le Trio en mi bémol

Dates: April 20-23, 7:30pm

A Broken Suspense

Dates: June 8-11, 2pm/7:30pm

Venue: Theater Young

Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd 控江路1155号