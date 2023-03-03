﻿
Light music concerts feature at Music Festival

A couple of concerts from the Shanghai Light Music Orchestra will be featured at the 38th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival, which will run from March 18 to April 2.
Some of the concerts will feature famous tenor Luo Yu.

A couple of concerts from the Shanghai Light Music Orchestra will be featured at the 38th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival, which will run from March 18 to April 2.

On the opening day of the festival, a concert inspired by ancient Chinese mythology will be presented. The concert traces back to the origin of the world through both instrumental and vocal performances.

With a blend of diverse musical elements such as pop and bel canto, it also highlights the wisdom and virtues of ancient Chinese people over the long passage of time.

Classic songs will be newly interpreted with styles of modern music to resonate with the audience of today.

On March 19, a concert featuring well-known theme songs from time-honored movies and operas will be offered as a tribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Classic songs will be newly interpreted with styles of modern music to resonate with audience of today.

Original songs by the orchestra will be performed at the two concerts titled "The Journey," to be given on March 28 and 29.

All the songs record the brilliance of contemporary Chinese culture in the passing decades as well as the country's development with combined efforts from generations of people. Some songs are also ode to Chinese soldiers who are protecting the country and people.

One of the concerts is inspired by ancient Chinese mythology.

Some of the concerts will feature famous tenor Luo Yu who will perform varied styles of songs. Last week, he also stunned local music lovers with a grand performance of ballads and pop.

According to Dong Deping, director of Shanghai Light Music Orchestra, all the concerts are down-to-earth and they will shoulder the responsibility to bring the charm of music to more people in the city.

