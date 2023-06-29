Shanghai-made documentary films bolster industry

Shanghai-produced documentary films that touch on a variety of topics are boosting the local filmmaking industry.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

In recent years, locally produced documentaries have received widespread acclaim, including "Faith Makes Great," "Life Matters," and "Ten Years on the Road to Pursuing Dream."



Among the new releases, the nine-part "The Great Jiangnan" will document the history, social development, and distinct heritage of Jiangnan, which refers to territories in the south of the Yangtze River's lower reaches.

"China Before China" will be developed into a cultural IP that provides insight into the origins and progress of China's rich, vibrant, and flourishing civilization.

Starting at the end of the Paleolithic Period, it will showcase cultural artifacts dating back 8,000 years and the biggest archeological finds in the country, revealing the civilization's never-ending code.



Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

"Yarkand River," shot in 4K, focuses on one of China's greatest inland rivers and the main source of the Tarim River.

The Yarkand River in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has long been a meeting point for Eastern and Western civilizations. The film will follow the development of religion and culture in the Yarkand River basin.

The "Battle of Triangle Hill" recalls the People's Volunteer Army of China's victory in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).

"Life Dream in the Fields" documents China's rural rehabilitation efforts, while "Wave 2," a co-production with New Zealand, follows the lives of Chinese overseas students.

"Chinese Youth" focuses on the young generation's stories and emotions. "Seniors," on the other hand, is about the modern lifestyles of China's elderly people.

