Shanghai-made documentary films bolster industry

  19:41 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0
Shanghai-produced documentary films that touch on a variety of topics are boosting the local filmmaking industry.
Ti Gong

"Life Dream in the Fields" records the achievements of China's rural revitalization.

Ti Gong

"Seniors" deals with the modern-day lives of China's elderly people.

Shanghai-produced documentary films covering a wide range of issues are giving a boost to the domestic documentary filmmaking sector.

In recent years, locally produced documentaries have received widespread acclaim, including "Faith Makes Great," "Life Matters," and "Ten Years on the Road to Pursuing Dream."

Among the new releases, the nine-part "The Great Jiangnan" will document the history, social development, and distinct heritage of Jiangnan, which refers to territories in the south of the Yangtze River's lower reaches.

"China Before China" will be developed into a cultural IP that provides insight into the origins and progress of China's rich, vibrant, and flourishing civilization.

Starting at the end of the Paleolithic Period, it will showcase cultural artifacts dating back 8,000 years and the biggest archeological finds in the country, revealing the civilization's never-ending code.

Ti Gong

"The Great Jiangnan" covers the history, social development, and local heritage of Jiangnan.

Ti Gong

"Yarkand River" documents the evolution of religion and culture in the Yarkand River basin.

Ti Gong

"China Before China" delves into the origins and history of the rich and thriving Chinese culture.

"Yarkand River," shot in 4K, focuses on one of China's greatest inland rivers and the main source of the Tarim River.

The Yarkand River in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has long been a meeting point for Eastern and Western civilizations. The film will follow the development of religion and culture in the Yarkand River basin.

The "Battle of Triangle Hill" recalls the People's Volunteer Army of China's victory in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).

"Life Dream in the Fields" documents China's rural rehabilitation efforts, while "Wave 2," a co-production with New Zealand, follows the lives of Chinese overseas students.

"Chinese Youth" focuses on the young generation's stories and emotions. "Seniors," on the other hand, is about the modern lifestyles of China's elderly people.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
