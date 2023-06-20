New documentary series explores Jiangnan history culture

The new documentary series "The Great Jiangnan," from the Shanghai Media Group, explores the vast history, culture and contributions of the regions south of the Yangtze River.

Ti Gong

The new history and culture documentary series "The Great Jiangnan" was launched on Tuesday, during the ongoing 28th Shanghai TV Festival.

The nine-episode series will focus on the distinctive culture, history and humanistic spirit and social development of Jiangnan, which refers to regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

With the theme of the "new era," the series will also document the cultural inheritance and innovation of the regions.

The precious spiritual wealth of Chinese people and the never-ending code of Chinese civilization will also be explored.

According to Shen Jun, chairman of the Shanghai Media Group, focusing on the land and people of Jiangnan, and rediscovering Jiangnan are a glorious mission entrusted to them by the times.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The series will be produced by the group's Xu Guanqun studio, known for many acclaimed works like "Faith Makes Great" and "The Great Shanghai." It's scheduled for release at the end of 2025.

Scholars including Li Tiangang, Hu Xiaoming and Dai Angang will also provide academic support for the series as consultants.

At the launch ceremony, a global collection of photos and videos about Jiangnan was also released in order to protect the audio-visual heritage of the regions.

The Documentary Center of the Shanghai Media Group and Shanghai Audio-Visual Archives will cooperate to make research and utilization out of the collected materials.

They also plan to host a Jiangnan-themed public screening and exhibition, in collaboration with major cultural venues and museums in the Yangtze River Delta region.