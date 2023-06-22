﻿
Chinese dramas have room to make new breakthroughs: forum

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:53 UTC+8, 2023-06-22       0
The "Quality and Diversity: Chinese TV Drama Development" forum brought together government officials, veteran producers, directors and scriptwriters to share their expertise.
The "Quality and Diversity: Chinese TV Drama Development" forum brings together professionals to share their expertise and thoughts about the industry.

Chinese TV and online series are growing in popularity across a range of themes and with high levels of artistry, but still have much room to make new breakthroughs, professionals told a TV forum at the 28th Shanghai TV Festival on Thursday.

The "Quality and Diversity: Chinese TV Drama Development" forum brought together government officials, veteran producers, directors and scriptwriters to share their expertise and thoughts about the industry.

In recent years, the development of Chinese TV drama has trended toward premium quality and diversity.

Many acclaimed productions have emerged to depict the changes of the times and a plethora of social issues, such as "A Lifelong Journey," "Our Ten Years," and "The Knockout." Many of them have also achieved popularity with overseas audiences.

Gao Changli, an official from the National Radio and Television Administration, stressed the importance of diversity for TV dramas.

"Cultural prosperity is an integral part of a great era," Gao said. "China has a long history and a brilliant civilization that can provide endless inspiration for scripts for dramas."

Gao said the discovery and research into the oracle bone inscriptions from the Yin Ruins, Henan Province, was such a good source for story creation. Oracle bone inscriptions are considered the origin of Chinese characters.

Wang Xiaohui, chief content officer of iQiyi, emphasizes the importance of good original content on streaming platforms.

Famous scriptwriter Wang Liping is the hostess of the forum.

Gao also welcomed the incubation of TV dramas about the 1,600-year-old Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes, urban protection of historical and cultural heritage sites, and the ancient city of Kashgar.

Wang Xiaohui, chief content officer of video platform iQiyi, said that good original content was essential for the development of streaming platforms.

"Audiences are always eager for good content," said Wang. "A good production always touches their hearts and inspires them to think. As the saying goes, literature exists when life is not that perfect."

"While conveying the message of warmth and optimism, a successful realistic work should bravely face up to the plights and problems in ordinary people's lives," Wang added.

Other professionals said that it was not an industry with fast or considerable business returns, but they felt happy and fulfilled when their productions are widely hailed by audiences around the world.

"It is a great cause in terms of social influence and values," said Fu Binxing, chief executive of Huace Group. "From history to modern China, our dramas should provide an insight into society, life and the times."

With the flourish of Chinese animations, Youku is also considering building a homegrown youth hero system as a counterpart to that of Marvel.

The forum also revealed that the National Radio and Television Administration is planning a special museum for Chinese TV dramas.

It will display the approximately 60 years of development of homegrown dramas and the original copies of films, manuscripts and props from classic dramas will be preserved.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
