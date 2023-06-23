﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Suspense crime film presents special screenings

"Lost in the Stars" has already made over 100 million yuan (US$13.9 million) at the box office and received rave reviews from audiences on the film and TV review website Douban.
Ti Gong

Cast members met with local movie buffs after a special screening of the film in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Zhu Yilong plays the leading role in the film.

The Chinese suspense crime film "Lost in the Stars" hit cinemas across China on Thursday.

To date, the movie has already made over 100 million yuan (US$13.9 million) at the box office and received rave reviews from audiences on the film and TV review website Douban.

Several of the film's cast, including Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni and Janice Man, attended some of the films' screenings in the city and interacted with local movie buffs.

The film, adapted from a former Soviet Union movie "Trap for A Lonely Man," presents a story line full of twists and turns, and explores the complexity of humanity.

Zhu, known for "The Rebel" and "Guardian," plays a man whose wife disappears during their anniversary trip. When she reappears, he insists that the woman is not his wife. The hidden truth is uncovered after a top lawyer gets involved in this case.

"We have provided audiences a lot of clues to deduce the criminal case," said Cui Rui, co-director of the movie. "We have also included many exotic elements like Van Gogh's paintings and Southeast Asian animals in the scenes to make a different and impressive suspense film."

Ti Gong

Ni Ni offers impressive acting in the movie.

Ti Gong

Hong Kong actress Janice Man depicts a mysterious, charming and dangerous woman in the film.

The film was nominated for the main competition unit of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival earlier this year.

Zhu, who plays the leading role, said that it is the first time he had appeared with actress Ni on the screen.

"We discussed a lot and fulfilled each other's roles," Zhu said.

He encouraged young people in the theater to find where their passion lies and persist in the field they love, and all their efforts would pay off one day.

Ni spoke highly of Zhu's dedication to portraying a very complicated character. She also noted that actress Man had made a big breakthrough in her acting as the mysterious and dangerous woman she portrays in the film is totally different from her own personality, so it is a big challenge.

Many film buffs said that they would watch the film again to fully understand its plot and clues.

"The script is amazing," said netizen Ying'en on Douban. "I haven't seen such an impressive film for a long time. Don't miss the biggest twist and turn at the last minute."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
