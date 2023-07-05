Highly anticipated films to hit big screens in July

In the next two months, a lot of high-quality movies will hit cinemas across China as the summer vacation has started.

The summer slot is traditionally an important season of the year for Chinese cinema, with box office takings accounting for around one-third of the whole year's take.

According to film data platform Maoyan, the box office revenues this summer, including ticket pre-sales, have already surpassed 5 billion yuan (US$705 million).

Following are some of the highly expected films to be released in July:

"Never Say Never"

Release date: July 6



Chinese actor Wang Baoqiang is the drama film's director, scriptwriter and actor. The film's premiere at the recent 25th Shanghai International Film Festival received acclaim from audiences. Based on a true story, it is about a retired armed police officer's effort to turn orphaned children into martial arts champions and provide them with a chance for a better life.

"Three Thousand Miles of Chang'an"

Release date: July 8



The film is the latest offering of Light Chaser Animation's "New Culture" series, which focuses on remarkable figures in Chinese history and their classic works. Set during the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), the film depicts the life experiences of two great Chinese poets, Li Bai and Gao Shi, as well as their friendship. It also provides an insight into the Tang Dynasty from its prosperity to its decline after the turning point of the Anshi Rebellion.

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" Part One

Release date: July 14



Budgeted at US$290 million, the action-packed blockbuster movie starring Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson and Hayley Atwell is the most expensive installment in the "Mission: Impossible" saga. In the 156-minute-long film, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous new weapon that poses a threat to all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

"Creation of The Gods I: Kingdom of Storms"

Release date: July 20



Helmed by Wuershan, this is the first installment of the highly anticipated action and fantasy epic movie trilogy. Starring Kris Phillips, Li Xuejian and Huang Bo, the film is adapted from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) classic novel "The Investiture of the Gods," which is set against the backdrop of the fall of the Shang Dynasty (c.17th century-11th century BC) and the rise of the Zhou Dynasty (1046-256 BC). It features battles between gods, goddesses, and mortals. With lavish scenes and stunts, the trilogy is also seen as a Chinese counterpart to "The Lord of the Rings" saga.

"Barbie"

Release date: July 21



Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film follows Mattel's iconic plastic doll Barbie's venture from Barbie Land into the real world. The pink dream house and architecture of the Land were specially built for the movie.

"Advancing of ZQ"

Release date: July 21



The Chinese fantasy comedy film starring Ai Lun and Shen Teng is a remake of the 2016 Russian film "Super Bobrovs." It centers on a family who gains superpowers after being exposed to a meteorite, but has to fight a powerful and evil boss with wisdom.

"One and Only"

Release date: July 28



This youth comedy drama by Da Peng stars veteran actor Huang Bo and heartthrob Wang Yibo. It follows a young man's courageous pursuit of his street dance dream in the face of adversity. It was also the closing film of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.

