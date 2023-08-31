﻿
Curtain rises on Poly Grand Theater's new season

The Shanghai Poly Grand Theater's 9th anniversary performance season includes 25 national and international stage productions in 47 performances through the end of the year.
The Shanghai Poly Grand Theater's 9th anniversary performance season includes 25 national and international stage productions in 47 performances through the end of the year, covering music concerts, dance, drama, traditional opera and shows for family audience.

Classical guitarist Su Meng's musical play "Spanish Fantasia" this weekend will serve as the curtain-raiser for the performance series. Flamenco artists from Spain have been invited to join the show, which is a growing story suitable for both adult and young audiences.

German musicians Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis will stage a piano battle on September 2, innovatively and humorously presenting the classic and modern sides of the instrument. Audiences will be invited to vote for their preferred piano player during the performance.

Classical guitarist Su Meng has invited Flamenco artists for her "Spanish Fantasia."

Spanish pianist Mario Alonso's recital is scheduled for October 29.

The Poly Grand Theater's dance program list includes some popular works like "A Dream of Red Mansions" by the Jiangsu Center for the Performing Arts, dance drama "A Timeless Scroll: Unfading Green," and rising choreographer Wang Yabin's "The Lady from the Sea."

As for drama, the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center's "Before Daybreak: Chapter Two" and "And Then There Were None" will be performed in September and October, respectively.

Original Chinese musical "Hamlet" will meet audiences in November. "A Shakespearean Adventure for Young Lads," based on the great literati's life story, is suitable for family audience.

Spanish pianist Mario Alonso's recital has been scheduled for October 29.

The Shanghai Poly Grand Theater opened in suburban Jiading District in September 2014. It has a 1,466-seat lyric theater and a 396-seat studio theater. This year, the theater will continue with its Social Aesthetic Education project, introducing low-price, high-quality shows to attract more audiences.

The shows include Robert Kabara's violin recital "Saluting Beethoven" on September 14, pianist Du Tianqi's recital on September 26, and a fortepiano recital by Wang Yuehan on October 18. Ticket price ranges from 30 yuan (US$4.1) to 80 yuan.

