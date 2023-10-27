﻿
Feature / Entertainment

"Street Dance of China" completes filming new season's first episode

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:21 UTC+8, 2023-10-29       0
The sixth season of the popular homegrown variety franchise "Street Dance of China" completed recording its first episode.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:21 UTC+8, 2023-10-29       0
SSI ļʱ
"Street Dance of China" completes filming new season's first episode

The first episode of the sixth season of "Street Dance of China" was screened to the media in Shanghai.

The sixth season of the popular homegrown variety franchise "Street Dance of China" completed recording its first episode, which will air later this year on the streaming platform Youku.

Over 1 million viewers have expressed a desire to watch the show on the Youku website and mobile app.

Since the franchise's launch in 2018, viewers have praised the show. The fifth season was translated into nine languages. The format of the show was also used in Vietnam last year.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Posters for the variety.

The sixth season, titled Battle for Unity, will feature entertainment icons such as Vanness Wu, Jay Park, and Ding Chengxin leading teams of Chinese and foreign dancers to demonstrate various kinds of street dance such as hip-hop, popping, and breaking.

The franchise has attracted over 1,500 street dancers. A total of 12 celebrity dancing teams have emerged around the world.

Break dancing will be an official event at the Paris Olympics in 2024. In addition, the variety franchise will organize its inaugural "Street Dance World Cup" in Paris next year. The winning team from the sixth season will compete in this international competition, spreading the street dancing passion and the charm of Chinese dancers around the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     