"Street Dance of China" completes filming new season's first episode

The sixth season of the popular homegrown variety franchise "Street Dance of China" completed recording its first episode, which will air later this year on the streaming platform Youku.

Over 1 million viewers have expressed a desire to watch the show on the Youku website and mobile app.

Since the franchise's launch in 2018, viewers have praised the show. The fifth season was translated into nine languages. The format of the show was also used in Vietnam last year.

Posters for the variety.

The sixth season, titled Battle for Unity, will feature entertainment icons such as Vanness Wu, Jay Park, and Ding Chengxin leading teams of Chinese and foreign dancers to demonstrate various kinds of street dance such as hip-hop, popping, and breaking.

The franchise has attracted over 1,500 street dancers. A total of 12 celebrity dancing teams have emerged around the world.

Break dancing will be an official event at the Paris Olympics in 2024. In addition, the variety franchise will organize its inaugural "Street Dance World Cup" in Paris next year. The winning team from the sixth season will compete in this international competition, spreading the street dancing passion and the charm of Chinese dancers around the world.

