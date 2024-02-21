Shopping center putting on a show of tradition
There's much to enjoy this Lantern Festival including traditional Chinese clothing fashion shows, guessing riddles and various fairs at Longfor Hongqiao Paradise Walk.
Take time to enjoy traditional Chinese clothing fashion shows during the Lantern Festival at Longfor Hongqiao ParadiseWalk.
Traditional Lantern Festival games such as guessing riddles and pitcher-games will be prepared. Various fairs are catching the attention and are worth exploring.
Date: February 25, 1pm-6pm
Venue: Longfor Hongqiao ParadiseWalk 龙湖虹桥天街
Address: 869 Shenchang Rd 申长路869号
