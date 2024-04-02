Chinese serials winning over global audiences

With over 200 million downloads, Tencent Video's overseas video streaming platform WeTV is popular worldwide, especially in Southeast Asia.

Chinese online audiovisual platforms will continue to expand globally and provide high-quality material to viewers abroad, industry insiders said at the recent 11th China Internet Audio and Video Convention.

Since its launch in 2019, the WeTV app, the overseas edition of Tencent Video and a video streaming platform focused on Chinese content, has seen over 200 million downloads, connecting viewers with Chinese stories and laying the foundation for Chinese audiovisual works to become global. It has become a popular international streaming service, notably in Southeast Asia.

Tencent Video's vice president, Han Zhijie, has launched more than 300 Chinese productions, covering drama series, variety shows, animation, and documentaries, in over 200 countries and regions since 2016.

Domestic content on WeTV has a total runtime of almost 40,000 hours. Among the most popular 2023 Chinese shows are the urban romance "The Love You Give Me," fantasy "Lost You Forever," and the comedy "Romance of a Twin Flower."

"The globally compatible storytelling mode and the expression of beautiful emotions are more likely to resonate with overseas audiences," Han said.

Chinese cultural IPs for blockbuster dramas and variety shows have also been distributed to the worldwide market, allowing local companies to exhibit their remakes.

For instance, "Chuang Asia," produced by WeTV Thailand, is the successful Thai adaptation of the popular Chinese IP.

On stage, 70 people from ten different countries, including China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia, demonstrated their love of music. The show's insights into diverse cultures, as well as its emotional connection and identification, have contributed to its international success.

