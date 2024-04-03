﻿
Pianist Wang Yujia to perform with Berlin Philharmonic in Shanghai

The Berliner Philharmoniker will perform four symphony concerts in Shanghai, with award-winning Chinese pianist Wang Yujia joining them on stage.
Under the invitation of China Shanghai International Arts Festival, the Berliner Philharmoniker (Berlin Philharmonic) will present four symphony concerts and a few chamber concerts during their 10-day stay in Shanghai from June 24 to July 2.

The Berliner Philharmoniker, one of the world's most popular and acclaimed orchestras, has previously performed in Shanghai in 2005, 2011, and 2017.

Ti Gong

The Berliner Philharmoniker

The orchestra, under the direction of chief conductor and artistic director Kirill Petrenko, will feature Grammy Award-winning pianist Wang Yujia in two concerts.

The programs feature classical and romantic repertoire including works by Beethoven, Wagner, Brahms, Strauss, and Ravel, as well as Mussorgsky and Prokofiev.

The first event, on June 26, will offer the same repertoire as the well-known open-air Berlin Forest Concert, providing Shanghai music aficionados with a world-class musical feast at home.

Ti Gong

Pianist Wang Yujia

To commemorate Strauss's 160th birthday, the composer's "Ein Heldenleben" will be performed on June 27.

Ticket sales begin on April 8. The Berliner Philharmoniker will also sell tickets simultaneously on its website (www.berliner-philharmoniker.de).

Ti Gong

Chief conductor and artistic director Kirill Petrenko

Performance info

Dates: June 26/ 27/ 29/ 30, 7:30pm

Tickets: 380-2,980 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Grand Theater 上海大剧院

Address: 300 People's Ave 人民大道300号

Shanghai International Arts Festival
Shanghai Grand Theater
