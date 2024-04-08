World-renowned Turkish group brings dance drama to Shanghai

Known for its dynamic choreography, vibrant costumes, and energetic music, the dance group Fire of Anatolia is globally acclaimed as a symbol of Turkish culture and heritage.

Renowned Turkish dance group Fire of Anatolia will present a dance drama at the Shanghai Center Theater from April 11 to 14.

Known for its dynamic choreography, vibrant costumes, and energetic music, the dance group founded by Mustafa Erdogan in 2001 has gained international acclaim as a symbol of Turkish culture and heritage, and is one of Turkey's most popular cultural exports.

As early as 2013, the dance group first amazed Chinese audiences on the stage of China Central Television's Spring Festival Gala. The group draws inspiration for its performances from the history, mythology, and folklore of Anatolia.

The dance drama will take audiences on a fantastic journey through Anatolia's rich history and folklore. Traditional Turkish folk dances will seamlessly intertwine with contemporary dance styles such as tango, tap dance, and ballet to ignite the stage and create a mesmerizing experience for audiences.

The story revolves around the myth of Prometheus, who stole fire to share with humans. A lot of complicated dancing movements dizzying turns, high leaps, and traditional Turkish moves will be presented.

The dance group has toured and performed in numerous countries and an audience of 400,000 has rewarded them with a standing ovation. They have appeared to critical acclaim in the world's most prestigious venues, including the Royal Albert Hall in London and the Kremlin Palace in Moscow.

Event info:

Date: April 11-14, 7:30pm; April 13-14, 3pm



Venue: Shanghai Center Theater 上海商城剧院

Address: 1376 Nanjing Rd W.

南京西路1376号