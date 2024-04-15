Popular Irish step dance show to be staged in the city

The National Dance Company of Ireland is bringing 'Rhythm of the Dance' to Shanghai as part of its global tour in 2024, with a gifted young cast of dancers, musicians, and singers.

The National Dance Company of Ireland is bringing "Rhythm of the Dance" to Shanghai as part of its global tour in 2024.

With a gifted young cast of dancers, musicians, and singers, featuring performances from the entire troupe, the show provides a captivating experience of pulsating rhythms performed at lightning speed and slick choreography.

It will also take audiences on a thrilling journey for two hours through Ireland's history from the ancient, which is rich in legend and myth, to the modern and the urban Ireland that people see today.

The show combines traditional dance and music with cutting-edge stage technology to present an exhilarating and exciting time trip through the ages. It is internationally acclaimed as one of the most popular Irish step dance shows in the world.

Since its debut in 1998, it has won critical acclaim across four continents in 50 countries to over 7 million fans. This show continues to evolve thanks to the constant efforts by its production team to keep it fresh and interesting.

It has undergone a process of renewal, reinvigorating the choreography and music to create an even more spectacular performance.

Producer Kieran Cavanagh said he was very excited about the updated format of the show, and hoped that Rhythm of the Dance would be a breath of fresh air into Irish dance with the traditionally rooted and authentic production.

Date: April 24-28; 3pm, 7:30pm



Venue: Shanghai Center Theater 上海商城剧院

Address: 1376 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路1376号