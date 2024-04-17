Cutting-edge fashion brands bring first stores to Shanghai

We look at exciting new retail destinations in Shanghai to give a glimpse into the city's trendsetting stores and innovative arrangements.

Shanghai continues to be a frontrunner in fashion circles, including in the number of innovative first stores it is home to. Shanghai Daily looks at some of the most stylish contenders.

Haus Nowhere





Gentle Monster, renowned for its exceptional sunglasses, unveiled Haus Nowhere on Huaihai Road (Middle) in January. This cutting-edge space swiftly became a hotspot, attracting Internet celebrities and rave reviews for its futuristic ambiance.

Nudake, a Gentle Monster brand, dazzled visitors on the ground floor with croissant-themed sports equipment alongside delectable pastries. The first floor hosted Tamburins, offering the latest perfumes and captivating exhibitions.

The second level boasted Shanghai's largest Gentle Monster outlet, featuring Maison Margiela Paris collaborations. Intriguing sculptures adorned the space, inviting photo opportunities.

A charming balcony on the fourth floor provided a serene escape amidst old-world charm, ideal for photography enthusiasts.

Address: 798 Huaihai Rd M.

Supreme

Supreme enthusiasts rejoiced as the iconic brand opened its first official store in Shanghai on March 23, located on Fumin Road. The 17th addition to the Supreme family in China promised a treasure trove of fashion apparel, footwear, and accessories. The store's avant-garde decor, featuring striking sculptures like F1 racing cars and dynamic wall murals, promised to elevate the shopping experience to new heights.

Address: 291 Fumin Rd

MasonPrince

MasonPrince made a grand entrance into Shanghai's fashion scene at the dawn of 2024. The store's decor, featuring industrial-inspired flooring adorned with a sprawling spring installation and a monumental water whirlpool sculpture, captured the imagination of passersby. Outside, the spectacle of dancing flames projected onto the windows further piqued curiosity, resulting in long queues forming outside the establishment.

Address: 528 Huaihai Rd M.

Noisy Teddy × 1CE

Noisy Teddy × 1CE revolutionized the retail experience in late 2023 with its bespoke clothing concept in Shanghai. Patrons were invited to unleash their creativity by designing their own garments in-store. With an extensive selection of colored apparel, pants, and hats, customers could personalize their creations with innovative accessories and patterns. Skilled artisans were on hand to bring these visions to life, offering expert guidance and suggestions throughout the customization process, ensuring every garment reflected the customer's unique style.

Address: 833 Shenchang Rd