﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Cutting-edge fashion brands bring first stores to Shanghai

Cen Tianxu
  16:55 UTC+8, 2024-04-17       0
We look at exciting new retail destinations in Shanghai to give a glimpse into the city's trendsetting stores and innovative arrangements.
Cen Tianxu
  16:55 UTC+8, 2024-04-17       0

Shanghai continues to be a frontrunner in fashion circles, including in the number of innovative first stores it is home to. Shanghai Daily looks at some of the most stylish contenders.

Haus Nowhere

Gentle Monster, renowned for its exceptional sunglasses, unveiled Haus Nowhere on Huaihai Road (Middle) in January. This cutting-edge space swiftly became a hotspot, attracting Internet celebrities and rave reviews for its futuristic ambiance.

Nudake, a Gentle Monster brand, dazzled visitors on the ground floor with croissant-themed sports equipment alongside delectable pastries. The first floor hosted Tamburins, offering the latest perfumes and captivating exhibitions.

The second level boasted Shanghai's largest Gentle Monster outlet, featuring Maison Margiela Paris collaborations. Intriguing sculptures adorned the space, inviting photo opportunities.

A charming balcony on the fourth floor provided a serene escape amidst old-world charm, ideal for photography enthusiasts.

Address: 798 Huaihai Rd M.

Cutting-edge fashion brands bring first stores to Shanghai
Cutting-edge fashion brands bring first stores to Shanghai

Nudake introduced innovative croissant-themed sports dumbbells.

Cutting-edge fashion brands bring first stores to Shanghai

Giant face sculptures at Haus Nowhere attract many visitors to take photos.

Supreme

Supreme enthusiasts rejoiced as the iconic brand opened its first official store in Shanghai on March 23, located on Fumin Road. The 17th addition to the Supreme family in China promised a treasure trove of fashion apparel, footwear, and accessories. The store's avant-garde decor, featuring striking sculptures like F1 racing cars and dynamic wall murals, promised to elevate the shopping experience to new heights.

Address: 291 Fumin Rd

Cutting-edge fashion brands bring first stores to Shanghai
Cutting-edge fashion brands bring first stores to Shanghai

Racing-style decorations are as fashionable as Supreme's clothes.

Cutting-edge fashion brands bring first stores to Shanghai

A selection of Supreme's innovative fashion t-shirts and shirts are on display.

MasonPrince

MasonPrince made a grand entrance into Shanghai's fashion scene at the dawn of 2024. The store's decor, featuring industrial-inspired flooring adorned with a sprawling spring installation and a monumental water whirlpool sculpture, captured the imagination of passersby. Outside, the spectacle of dancing flames projected onto the windows further piqued curiosity, resulting in long queues forming outside the establishment.

Address: 528 Huaihai Rd M.

Cutting-edge fashion brands bring first stores to Shanghai
Cutting-edge fashion brands bring first stores to Shanghai

The big boots sculpture on MasonPrice's first floor is eye-catching.

Cutting-edge fashion brands bring first stores to Shanghai

The monumental water whirlpool sculpture on MasonPrince's second floor imparts a creative and artistic sense to customers.

Noisy Teddy × 1CE

Noisy Teddy × 1CE revolutionized the retail experience in late 2023 with its bespoke clothing concept in Shanghai. Patrons were invited to unleash their creativity by designing their own garments in-store. With an extensive selection of colored apparel, pants, and hats, customers could personalize their creations with innovative accessories and patterns. Skilled artisans were on hand to bring these visions to life, offering expert guidance and suggestions throughout the customization process, ensuring every garment reflected the customer's unique style.

Address: 833 Shenchang Rd

Cutting-edge fashion brands bring first stores to Shanghai

Noisy Teddy × 1CE has accessories to help personalize the design of the clothes.

Cutting-edge fashion brands bring first stores to Shanghai

Different styles and types of clothes wait at Noisy Teddy × 1CE for people to customize.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Maison
Huaihai Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     