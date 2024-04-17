Musical 'A Date of A Lifetime' to debut in Shanghai

Adapted from playwright Shen Yue's works the musical's message is that everyone can be their truest self without hesitating about the pros and cons of choices.

Original musical "A Date of A Lifetime," starring actress Huang Shengyi, makes its debut on Thursday.

Co-presented by famed theater director Stan Lai's Theater Above, the musical is adapted from playwright Shen Yue's works. Shen is Lai's friend, who has fought cancer since 30 years ago.

The musical intends to pass on the message that everyone can be their truest self without hesitating about the pros and cons of choices, but enjoy life and live in the moment.

The hero and heroine of thie story were once lovers. When they meet again after a gap of 15 years, they cannot express themselves directly, but instead show their inner thoughts through characters in drama rehearsals.

Therefore, "A Date of A Lifetime" contains five "plays within a play." The story backgrounds and characters of the different plays are all amplified through costume design.

The stage design features a retro industrial style. Five revolving doors and two large movable stairs make it possible to swiftly switch between scenes.

"We have a big clock throughout the performance, which represents that time is constantly moving forward. It's an important image," Lai said.

Some scenes from Lai's signature play "Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land" will also appear in the musical.

Actress Huang Shengyi will take the lead role in five of the 10 performances to be staged in Shanghai.

"When I perform in TV, film and drama works, it's more about expressing my own feeling. But in musicals, the performance should go in line with music and the plot," said Huang. "It will be a new experience for me."

Performance info



Date: April 18-27, 2:30pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 180-480 yuan

Venue: Theater Above 上剧场

Address: 5/F, 1111 Zhaojiabang Road 肇嘉浜路1111号5楼

