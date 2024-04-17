Ballet Flamenco de Madrid to bring 'Carmen' to Shanghai

The classic dance drama 'Carmen' will April 30 through May 5 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center, telling the tragic love story of the beautiful gypsy woman.

The famous Ballet Flamenco de Madrid from Spain will stage the classic dance drama "Carmen" from April 30 through May 5 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

The 90-minute complete version of "Carmen" tells the tragic love story of the beautiful gypsy woman in four acts.

"Carmen" takes place in Seville around 1830, starring a beautiful gypsy with a fiery temper. Carmen seduces Corporal Don Jose, an inexperienced soldier.

Her relationship with the soldier motivates him to mutiny against his superior and, as a deserter, join a group of smugglers. Finally, when she turns her love to the bullfighter Escamillo, jealousy leads Don Jose to murder Carmen.

Using modern stage design and flamenco dance, the show is also an exploration of love and freedom, desire and passion. This version has toured thousands of performances worldwide and become one of the most acclaimed ballet retellings whose plot best fits the original story.

Ballet Flamenco de Madrid, with a history of around 22 years, was born from a need to break the cliches that perceive Spanish dance as just flamenco dancing.

The dance troupe is renowned worldwide for its noble, unrestrained, luxurious qualities and countless classic plays. Their repertoire of more than over 600 dances has become must-learn versions for many other dance troupes and fans around the world. The music and dance are adapted to the contemporary tastes of audiences.

Event info

Date: April 30-May 5, 7:15pm



Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd 丁香路425号

Tickets: 180-1,000 yuan

Click here to buy tickets.