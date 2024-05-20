The cast of "B for Busy," one of the most popular musicals, will perform classic scenes from the play on May 20, or the "I Love You" day.

Ti Gong

As part of "I love you" day, the narrative of one of the most popular love musicals "B for Busy," and its famous musical actors will perform iconic scenes from the play.

The musical has been lauded since its debut for its mix of alleyway charm and modern elegance, with Shanghai dialect singing about the city's love stories.

The musical "B for Busy" has returned to the Majestic Theater through May 20.

520, short for May 20, resembles the Chinese phrase "wo ai ni," meaning "I love you."

The music hall of Lao Bai, a lonely man who makes a living by teaching art, in the drama, appears at Shanghai Grand Gateway 66, creating a romance story beyond time and space.

The mall has the white building, the "Love Grocery Store," a pop-up "B for Busy" store on the third level, and T9 Tea and Blue Bottle Coffee specials.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: May 20, 2024

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Venue: Grand Gateway 66 港汇恒隆广场

Address: 1 Hongqiao Rd 虹桥路1号