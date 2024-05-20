﻿
Feature / Entertainment

'B for Busy' stars to perform scenes from the play in a mall

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  18:12 UTC+8, 2024-05-20       0
The cast of "B for Busy," one of the most popular musicals, will perform classic scenes from the play on May 20, or the "I Love You" day.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  18:12 UTC+8, 2024-05-20       0
'B for Busy' stars to perform scenes from the play in a mall
Ti Gong

A scene from the musical "B for Busy"

As part of "I love you" day, the narrative of one of the most popular love musicals "B for Busy," and its famous musical actors will perform iconic scenes from the play.

The musical has been lauded since its debut for its mix of alleyway charm and modern elegance, with Shanghai dialect singing about the city's love stories.

The musical "B for Busy" has returned to the Majestic Theater through May 20.

520, short for May 20, resembles the Chinese phrase "wo ai ni," meaning "I love you."

The music hall of Lao Bai, a lonely man who makes a living by teaching art, in the drama, appears at Shanghai Grand Gateway 66, creating a romance story beyond time and space.

The mall has the white building, the "Love Grocery Store," a pop-up "B for Busy" store on the third level, and T9 Tea and Blue Bottle Coffee specials.

'B for Busy' stars to perform scenes from the play in a mall
Ti Gong

Special 520 Day decoration at Shanghai Grand Gateway 66.

If you go:

Date: May 20, 2024

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Venue: Grand Gateway 66 港汇恒隆广场

Address: 1 Hongqiao Rd 虹桥路1号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     