Curtain rises on quality Chinese opera films

  19:28 UTC+8, 2024-06-02
To celebrate Cultural and Natural Heritage Day an exhibition of high-quality Chinese opera films will be held from June 2 to 9 at 10 local cinemas.
The exhibition is a joint effort between the Shanghai Mass Art Center and the Shanghai Film Distribution and Exhibition Association to showcase the charm of traditional Chinese culture.

To celebrate the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which will fall on June 8 this year, an exhibition of high-quality Chinese opera films is held from June 2 to 9 at 10 local cinemas, including the Grand Cinema, Peace Cinema, Cathay Theater, UME International Cineplex and Palace Cinema.

Five Chinese opera movies by celebrated filmmaker Teng Junjie will be exhibited in both Chinese and English subtitles. Among them are “Daughter of Dunhuang,” “The Height of the Early Tang Dynasty,” “Handan Notes," “Cao Cao and Yang Xiu,” and "In Pursuit of the General.”

At multiple international film festivals, these movies have received wide acclaim and coveted prizes such as the Best Opera Film award of the Golden Rooster Awards, and an award for top opera film at the Chinese American Film Festival.

From June 2 to 9, the acclaimed Chinese opera movies will be exhibited.

Director Teng Junjie.

With a contemporary approach to storytelling and advanced technologies of cinematography, the movies also display various artistic styles and vocal charms of traditional Chinese theater.

Director Teng noted that Chinese opera films, after years of progress in storytelling and film technology, are increasingly popular with young audiences.

“Traditional Chinese operas are invaluable treasure to all of us,” said Teng. “As a filmmaker, I will continue to explore and showcase the brilliance of traditional Chinese culture to the world.”

The exhibition is a joint effort between the Shanghai Mass Art Center and Shanghai Film Distribution and Exhibition Association.

Wu Penghong, director of Shanghai Mass Art Center, said that they will also screen the movies at communities across the city and present a series of cultural performances and exhibitions to celebrate the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day.

Tickets to the film exhibition can be purchased on Taopiaopiao, Maoyan and the cinemas.

