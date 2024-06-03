﻿
Poly Grand Theater offers summer menu for children

Holiday fun for young audiences as Shanghai theater announces a raft of performances for them that include both international and Chinese productions and famous cartoon characters.
With the approach of the summer vacation, Shanghai Poly Grand Theater has announced 11 performances for young audiences between July and August.

The performances cover both international and original Chinese productions, involving famous cartoon characters such as Hello Kitty and Thomas and Friends.

The original English musical "Robinson Crusoe" on July 4 is a classical story about courage. Thomas and Friends series show "The Bravest Engine on Sodor" has been scheduled for July 25.

On August 20, the Chinese traditional culture series show "The Secret of Yuanqu" will introduce the traditional Yuanqu Opera to youngsters in a vivid way. It will be followed by fantasy show "Bugs in Search of Dreams" on August 21.

There are also performances inspired by Oriental mythologies and Chinese zodiac. Those interested can follow the theater's official WeChat account "SHPGT2014" for more detailed information.

The children's performances are part of Shanghai Poly Grand Theater's summer season menu.

Other recommended shows coming to the theater include late Lithuanian theater director Rimas Tuminas' "Eugene Onegin," which is presented by Russia's Vakhtangov State Academic Theater from June 20 to 23.

The Chinese adaptation of Ray Cooney's "Run For Your Wife" will be staged on June 8 and 9. The Chinese Acrobatic Troupe will present the original acrobatic show "Call 4921" on June 15.

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai Poly Grand Theater 上海保利大剧院

Address: 159 Baiyin Road, Jiading District 嘉定区白银路159号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
