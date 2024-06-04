﻿
International comics festival turns Hangzhou into a live action animation

Hangzhou is currently hosting the 20th China International Cartoon and Animation Festival. During the festival, the city feels like a live action animation.
Hangzhou is currently hosting the 20th China International Cartoon and Animation Festival. During the festival, the city feels like a live action animation. This year the theme of this festival is the Chinese styles. The world's finest brand of Animation Comic and Games have gathered here in Hangzhou.

The comic banquet also features Chinese style brand ceremonies as well as other galas. Today, on-camera reporter is going to cosplay a very famous figure from Chinese history who looks similar to him. He is sure everyone knows him!

