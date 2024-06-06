Exhibition to showcase the charm of traditional fine arts

The 14th International Exhibition of Traditional Fine Arts will be held at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum with 180 artworks by 120 Chinese and international artists on display.

The Shanghai Art Collection Museum will host the 14th International Exhibition of Traditional Fine Arts from June 7 to July 8.

The exhibition will feature artworks by 120 well-known artists and inheritors of intangible cultural heritage from around the world. Collections from several consulates in Shanghai will also be on display.

Over 180 art masterpieces from 31 nations will be on display. Among them are crystal clear Czech glassware, vivid fabric paintings by Chilean artists, Slovakian modern and expressive paintings, exquisite Japanese pottery, and inventive sculptures by French and Danish artists.



Chinese artists will demonstrate the country's rich artistic legacy and innovative ideas. They will combine traditional techniques like nut carving, kesi (a type of silk tapestry), and metal craftsmanship with modern design.

The exhibition's goal is to explore the evolution of traditional craftsmanship through modern innovation, as well as discuss new paths and forms of traditional arts in the present day.

Experts also attended the 12th International (Shanghai) Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Forum on June 6, where they shared their experiences, management methods, and conservation plans. The forum has also served as a conduit for global exchanges and cooperation on the preservation of intangible cultural assets.

Event info:

Date: June 7-July 8, 9am-5pm



Venue: Shanghai Art Collection Museum 上海艺术品博物馆

Address: 1731 Yan'an Rd W (inside the Tianshan Park) 延安西路1731号天山公园内