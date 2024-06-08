﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Cultural activities offer insights into charm of traditional arts

The Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas is hosting a series of cultural events at Wanping Theater this weekend to celebrate Cultural and Natural Heritage Day.
Diverse cultural activities are offered at the Wanping Theater this weekend.

The Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas is hosting a series of cultural events at Wanping Theater this weekend to celebrate Cultural and Natural Heritage Day.

Citizens are offered an immersive experience of intangible cultural heritage through such activities as traditional theater performances, markets, lectures, opera film screenings and workshops.

In addition to presenting classic stage excerpts, traditional theater artists including Shen Yili, Lu Su and Jiang Xiaobo discussed with citizens on the inheritance and development of traditional Chinese operas in modern days.

Traditional arts and techniques on display

Make-up techniques are revealed.

A traditional theater performance

Make-up shows and a display of opera costumes and props shortened the distance between the audience and performing arts. Citizens were able to try on costumes and make-up to experience the distinctive charm of opera.

Intangible cultural heritage products and techniques from all over the country were on show at the markets. Children were encouraged to paint on kites and make zongzi, a traditional sticky rice dumplings for the coming Dragon Boat Festival.

The event featured artists of traditional Chinese Opera.

A group presentation

Children dress up in traditional costumes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Follow Us

