Exhibition showcases classic animations and new shorts

  15:41 UTC+8, 2024-06-09       0
Shanghai Animation Film Studio and the HiShorts! Film Festival are hosting an animation art exhibition at The INLET in Hongkou District.
Running till the end of August, the animation art exhibition screens both classic animations and modern-time shorts.

Shanghai Animation Film Studio and the HiShorts! Film Festival are hosting an animation art exhibition at The INLET in Hongkou District.

Running till the end of August, the exhibition showcases some classic animations of the studio and diverse styles of animated short films which have been selected by the HiShorts! Film Festival from the last five years.

Among the films are the 1981 puppetry animation “Taoist of the Mountain Lao,” the 1982 animation “Cao Chong Weighs the Elephant,” and modern-day short films “The Thorn Birds” and “The Silk Road Walker — Kumarajiva.”

A poster for the 1981 puppetry animation “Taoist of the Mountain Lao"

A poster for “Cao Chong Weighs the Elephant"

In addition to film screenings, visitors are also offered a display of contemporary animation manuscripts and stop-motion anime dolls to understand the creation process of animation over different periods of time.

Artists and filmmakers will also participate in forums and related activities to interpret the charm of animation from multiple perspectives.

“With an open mind, our studio never stops our exploration and cross-border cooperation with artists from all walks of life,” said Peng Yong, deputy general manager of Shanghai Animation Film Studio. “This time with HiShorts!, we hope to lead everyone to experience the beauty of animation art.”

A poster for "The Thorn Birds"

A poster for "The Silk Road Walker — Kumarajiva"

Artist Qiu Anxiong also brings his experimental art project to the exhibition. The showcase project aims to break away from traditional methods of creation and exhibition and integrate various art forms such as poetry, music, dance, performance, installation, painting and video.

Qiu said that many classic animations of the studio had left him beautiful childhood memories. Those animations have brought a high level of aesthetic enjoyment and artistic nourishment to audiences.

Event info:

Date: Through August 31

Venue: The INLET 今潮8弄

An artist interacts with a kid at the exhibition.

Audiences at the exhibition

Hongkou
