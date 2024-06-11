﻿
Japanese band, dubbing cast rock out at animated sports film premiere

Based on a popular manga, "Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle" centers on Shoyo Hinata, who is determined to become a great volleyball player despite his lack of height.
The dubbing cast of Japanese animated sports film "Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle" and the Japanese rock band SPYAIR posed with Chinese movie fans on June 10.

The Japanese animated sports film "Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle" premiered at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center on Monday (June 10). The film's dubbing cast and the Japanese rock band SPYAIR also met local movie fans to celebrate the film's Chinese release on June 15.

Based on one of the most popular manga of the past decade, the film centers on Shoyo Hinata, a boy who is determined to become a great volleyball player despite his lack of height. Hinata and his middle school nemesis cooperate to defeat their rivals in the Dumpster Battle.

Moviegoers were impressed by the breathtaking competition scenes as well as the sincere friendship of youth that is depicted in the movie.

Japanese band, dubbing cast rock out at animated sports film premiere

Japanese dubbing actor and singer Kaji Yuuki performs at the event.

Japanese band, dubbing cast rock out at animated sports film premiere

Rock band SPYAIR performed the Japanese animated IP's popular songs.

At the premiere, the dubbing cast, including Hosoya Yoshimasa, Kaji Yuuki and Tachibana Shinnosuke, performed several excerpts and extended their gratitude to Chinese audiences for their long-term support. They also tasted zongzi, Chinese sticky rice dumplings traditionally eaten during the Dragon Boat Festival.

Rock band SPYAIR's performed the Japanese animated IP's popular songs, including "Imagination," "I'm a Believer,""One Day," and"Orange," taking the event to a thrilling climax.

Japanese band, dubbing cast rock out at animated sports film premiere

The event attracted a large number of fans to the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
