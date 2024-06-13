﻿
Artists offer a wealth of culture to Kashgar students

Visitors given a warm welcome on opening day as the Shanghai Light Music Troupe journeys to northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to put on 100 performances.
Artists from the Shanghai Light Music Troupe perform for students in Kashgar.

Artists from the Shanghai Light Music Troupe recently embarked on a journey to Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to give 100 performances.

One their first performance day, the artists, divided into three teams, performed for students at the three high schools and one special school in Kashgar.

They presented students diverse styles of singing and performance and stepped off the stage to interact with the audience. The Shanghai artists and Kashgar students sang and danced together.

A singer interacts with members of an audience in Kashgar.

A performance by Shanghai artists receive a warm welcome from students.

Over the next two weeks, 100 performances will be offered in Kashgar.

The first-day performance attracted more than 10,000 people. Artists also provided professional training for students, covering various aspects such as voice, percussion, accordion, piano, trombone, and musicals. It offered students a rare opportunity to learn, communicate and embrace the charm of music.

In addition to the performances, a total of 100 vocal and instrument training sessions will also be hosted in Kashgar in the next two weeks.

An artist provides professional vocal and instrument training classes for students.

A keyboard lesson for one Kashgar student.

A guitar lesson given by one of the musicians from Shanghai.

