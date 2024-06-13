Exhibition explores possibilities of Chinese ink-wash painting

Liu Yiyuan has been conscious of the modern transformation of traditional art and as a practitioner of modern ink painting exploration has persisted in the field for decades.

The Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts is presenting an exhibition of Chinese contemporary artist Liu Yiyuan's ink-wash paintings in its Art Museum.

Liu, a professor at the Hubei Institute of Fine Arts, has an enthusiasm for the city of Shanghai and its inclusive arts and cultures.

Since the early 1980s, Liu has been conscious of the modern transformation of traditional Chinese ink-wash painting, and as a practitioner of modern ink painting exploration has persisted in the field for four to five decades.

The 82-year-old has never stopped exploring the art and is eager to bring his artworks to Shanghai and show art lovers his own artistic process.

Liu utilizes the artistic elements and brushstroke techniques of traditional Chinese ink-wash painting and combines with the modernity of Western art to render a unique and distinct personal style. His works showcase the charm of mystery, romance and rhythm and they're rich in profound spiritual connotations.

Event info:

Date: Through September 15

Venue: Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts Art Museum

Address: 2200 Wenxiang Rd






