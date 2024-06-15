﻿
Learn about how dreams are created at exhibition

"Where Dream Was Created," a film art exhibition opened to public on Saturday at the Immersive Art Gallery.
From multiple perspectives, movie fans will learn about the production of more than 30 top domestic and foreign IPs.

"Where Dream Was Created," a film art exhibition opened to public on Saturday at the Immersive Art Gallery.

It will provide insights into the production process of a movie.

The exhibition, a joint effort of Taopiaopiao and the Unlimited Art of Damai, will run till September 17.

From multiple perspectives, movie fans will learn about the production of more than 30 major domestic and foreign IPs, including "Creation of the Gods," "Wolf Warriors," "Avatar," "The Terminator" and "Doraemon."

Through seven theme units, including Vision, Slices, Time Anchor, Construct, Character, Keyframes and Field, the exhibition presents precious behind the scenes materials such as film storyboards, art manuscripts, scene props, and the handwritten works of film celebrities.

Last year "Creation of The Gods I: Kingdom of Storms," the first film of the live-action, fantasy epic movie trilogy, was a huge box office sensation.

The illustration process.

The conceptual design drawings of magnificent buildings in the movie are displayed to showcase how Chinese film professionals successfully put time-honored mythology onto the big screen.

The artistic creation notes and film props of Chinese director Guan Hu's two movies - "Black Dog" and "The Eight Hundred" are also on show.

"Black Dog" won the Un Certain Regard Award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival last month. The items on display show director Guan's signature style of artistic expression.

Guan said that the exhibition is very meaningful as it not only arouses people's enthusiasm for movies, but also encourages film creators to persevere and move forward.

"Meanwhile, for the history of cinema, it also has big value," Guan added. "We will also preserve the materials in the process of film creation in the future."

Event info:

Date: June 15-September 17

Tickets: 88-286 yuan

Venue: Immersive Art Gallery 上海iag艺术院线

Address: Bldg D, C-PARK Haisu, 638 Zhaohua Rd 昭化路638号

The exhibition is being staged at the Immersive Art Gallery.

The cast of Chinese director Guan Hu's award-winning film "Black Dog" attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
