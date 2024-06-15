Lights, camera, action! Her time to embrace and reshape

On the first day of SIFF, the "Action! Her Time" forum was held at the Victory Cinema, with the theme "Embrace and Reshape".

On the first day of SIFF, the "Action! Her Time" forum was held at the Victory Cinema on Friday, with the theme "Embrace and Reshape."

On the silver screen, an increasing number of female characters dazzle, pursuing their self-worth with a fearless attitude.

Behind the scenes, female filmmakers, with their extraordinary talent and unique perspectives, defy clichés and embrace success, documenting the growth and changes of modern women through cinematic languages and redefining the true meaning of female empowerment.

This forum will convene renowned filmmakers to share their insights into female topics from their creative endeavors, centering around the power of women who are wise, firm, and unfettered.

Yedda Chen said that embracing means " embracing your truest self, your most imperfect self. The most imperfect version of myself."

From her experience as an actress and producer, she said that we must clearly understand ourselves and embrace our imperfect selves before making the most suitable choices for ourselves.

Other guests echoed this sentiment, with Ava Wang saying: "You have to learn to make peace with yourself and accept your strengths and weaknesses to perform better, instead of just using your skills to act".

Qin Haiyan spoke about why he became a screenwriter.

"Being a screenwriter is to take care of the movie in my way of life, and I can express myself better if I can empathize with the situation," Qin said.

When it comes to "reshaping", Yedda Chen, who has been an actor, producer, and studio helmsman, expressed her view that the film market should be blossoming and that she would support a filmmaker to become a director when he or she has a strong sense of self-expression.

In this regard, Teng Congcong said that "doing what you are good at and what you like is the best path for you, rather than catering to the market."

There was an in-depth discussion on "Embrace and Reshape," encouraging female filmmakers to take on the challenge and insist on self-expression.