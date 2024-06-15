"Belt and Road" Film Week kicks off: Spotlight on Latin American culture

Ti Gong

The "Belt and Road" Film Week of the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival is launched today at the Shendi Cultural Center in Pudong. Over 40 international filmmakers from 18 countries along the Belt and Road and more than 20 domestic and foreign film institutions will engage in in-depth exchanges during the film week's various events.

The introduction of the "Belt and Road" initiative has significantly strengthened the friendship between China and Latin American countries. Movies serve as a bridge, allowing people from both regions to gain a deeper understanding of each other's cultures, histories, and social realities. This cultural exchange helps consolidate deep friendships and fosters stronger emotional ties.



This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil, adding special significance to the event. The screening of Latin American films at SIFF is particularly meaningful in this important year. Notably, four films from Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, each with unique cinematic aesthetics and narrative styles, will introduce Latin American stories to Chinese audiences.

At the press conference for this year's Belt and Road Film Week, Chen Guo, director of the Shanghai International Film & TV Festival Center, presented a customized seal to Péter Madaras, Curatorial Director of the Miskolc International Film Festival in Hungary, on behalf of SIFF and the Belt and Road Film Festival Alliance. At the closing ceremony, guests from Latin America will present awards to the winning films.

Director and actor Da Peng and actress and producer Yao Chen have been named promotion ambassadors for this year's Belt and Road Film Week. Da Peng expressed his hope that the courage of the film protagonists will inspire audiences to face life's challenges. Yao Chen said that the film week acts as a bridge, bringing Chinese films abroad and introducing foreign films to China.

In 2018, SIFF initiated the Belt and Road Film Festival Alliance and the Belt and Road Film Week. The alliance has grown from 31 film institutions in 29 countries to 55 institutions in 48 countries. Over the past six years, the film week has showcased 115 films recommended by alliance members from countries along the Belt and Road.

Complementing the screenings is the "Latin American Style" carnival, held at Bicester Village from June 15-18. The event features captivating Latin American performances, unique culinary delights, and a diverse array of handicrafts, offering consumers an immersive cultural experience. Three lively parades will take place daily at 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm. Guests can enjoy Latin American bands, Samba dance performances, and DJ sets, fully immersing themselves in the energetic spirit of Latin America in Shanghai.

