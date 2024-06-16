﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Judges give insights into what is great film

Miao Zhenyang
Golden Goblet Award Jury Meeting of the Shanghai International Film Festival convenes.
Miao Zhenyang
The second Golden Goblet Award Jury Meeting of the Shanghai International Film Festival convened today, featuring discussions across four sections: Short Film, Animation, Documentary, and the Asian New Talent Award.

Short Film Section

Chaired by New Zealand director Mark Albiston, the Short Film jury included Chinese director Li Xiaofeng and Hungarian director Reka Bucsi. Albiston emphasized the relevance of short films in today's fast-paced society, stating: "Short movies allow people to understand different events from different countries, and even though the format is different from full-length movies, they can still bring us entertainment".

Chinese director Li Xiaofeng, New Zealand director Mark Albiston and Hungarian director Reka Bucsi.

Animation Section

French animation director Benjamin Renner led the Animation jury, accompanied by Chinese animation director Busifan and Reka Bucsi, who also served on the Short Film jury. Renner expressed his admiration for Chinese animated films with mythological themes but urged for more stories depicting the daily lives of ordinary people, noting their appeal to both children and adults.

French animation director Benjamin Renner (second from right) answers questions during the meeting.

Documentary Section

The Documentary jury was presided over by American academic Bill Nichols, with Chinese director Duan Jinchuan, Syrian director Talal Derki, and Chinese director Midi Z also participating. Nichols highlighted the diversity and depth of documentary filmmaking represented in the competition.

Syrian director Talal Derk, American academic Bill Nichols, Chinese director Duan Jinchuan and Midi Z.

Asian New Talent Award Section

Cao Baoping from China chaired the Asian New Talent Award jury, which included Japanese director Shin Adachi, Mexican director Lila Aviles, Chinese director Da Peng, Chinese actor Ni Ni, and producer Shen Yang. The jury expressed high expectations for the submissions, anticipating innovative and compelling works from emerging Asian filmmakers.

Chinese actress Ni Ni, Mexican director Lila Aviles, Chinese director Cao Baoping, Japanese director Shin Adachi, Chinese director Da Peng and producer Shen Yang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
