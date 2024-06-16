Film tells heart-warming story about mentally challenged people

﻿
Chinese drama film "Don't Worry, Be Happy" is vying for this year's Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival.
The cast of Chinese drama film "Don't Worry, Be Happy" at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Chinese drama film "Don't Worry, Be Happy" a heart-warming story about mentally challenged people is vying for this year's Golden Goblet Awards Main Competition at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The movie's cast met with the media on Sunday, sharing stories about their creation.

The film is helmed by post-90s generation director Wei Shujun, whose credits include "Only the River Flows" and "Ripples of Life."

It revolves around a mentally challenged man who lives a happy life with his optimistic mother. After his mother is diagnosed with severe cancer, the man chooses the opposite direction to his elder brother to save her.

Director Wei Shujun is a talented young Chinese filmmaker.

Huang Xiaoming plays the leading role in the movie.

Veteran actor Huang Xiaoming spent more than a month dining, talking and studying with mentally challenged people. He also gained more than 15 kilograms in weight and paid visits to the family of mentally challenged persons to portray the role well.

"I am a family-oriented person," said Huang. "I love this script and the story of this special group of people touched me."

Huang spoke highly of young director Wei's distinct expressive style of the story and characters, adding that it had been his long-time wish to cooperate with him.

Though many of his former works are critically acclaimed, director Wei said that he is eager to make breakthroughs in each film project.

"I hope to tell stories with new creative approaches," said Wei. "I will continue my exploitation in scriptwriting and cinematography."

