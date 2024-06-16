Shanghai filmmakers now have platform for work

Young filmmakers in Shanghai are being encouraged to create visual stories about the city and its charm in the new era.

The HiShorts! Film Festival has joined with the Shanghai Film Association to establish the new cultural brand ShangHiShorts! which aims to offer the world insights into the vivid stories and distinctive charm of Shanghai.

Young directors can exchange ideas on the short films they shoot at film salons, and make explorations for the development of cinema in Shanghai.

Local filmmaker Zheng Dasheng, president of Shanghai Film Association noted that the launch of ShangHiShorts! will help to discover more talented filmmakers and develop new forces for the film industry.

"It not only contributes to the prosperity of Shanghai's film culture, but also enables global audiences to better understand Shanghai and China," Zheng said.

According to Wang Xiaoman, founder and curator of HiShorts! Film Festival, they have been impressed with many of the high-quality short films about Shanghai in the passing years. Many of them are shot by young filmmakers in the city.

At the launch ceremony on Saturday, short film "Mr. Bai," a real-life story about elderly people in the city was also screened.

"I always have concern and sympathy for the elderly," said director Liang Hai. "Their stories should be seen by the young generations."